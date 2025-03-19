E-Paper | March 19, 2025

Women humiliated by bus operators over fare dispute in Sargodha

Our Correspondent Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 10:08am

SARGODHA: In a dispute over overcharging, the bus staff forcibly removed women passengers from the vehicle, subjected them to violence and threatened them with consequences.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf sought a report, which triggered action by Jhawarian police.

Conductor Shamsher was arrested, while raids are underway to arrest the other suspects.

Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Waseem directed RTA Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir to take immediate action.

The vehicle was impounded at the police station. Action has been initiated against the transport owners.

CRIMES: As Eidul Fitr approaches, incidents of theft and robbery have surged across the city.

In one incident, robbers drugged a passenger at the railway station and looted him. In another, a jeweler Zaheer Ahmed was robbed of gold worth over Rs2.5 million. He was intercepted by a gang near Trust Plaza after he arrived from Lahore via 47 Bus Stand.

Factory Area police registered a case after four days and launched a search for the culprits.

FIRE: A house in Satellite Town suffered damage worth millions after a discarded cigarette ignited a pile of husk beside the building.

The fire spread rapidly but was contained by Rescue 1122, preventing major destruction.

The incident occurred behind a private hospital, raising concerns over fire safety in residential areas.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2025

