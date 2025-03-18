Bangladesh rebukes US spy chief over religious violence remarks

Bangladesh has rebuked Washington’s intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, saying her comments on religious violence in the South Asian country were unfounded and risked fanning sectarian tensions.

Gabbard arrived this week for a diplomatic trip to India, whose relations with Bangladesh have soured since a student-led uprising overthrew the latter nation’s government last year.

New Delhi has repeatedly accused Bangladesh of failing to adequately protect its minority Hindu citizens — charges denied by the caretaker administration now in charge.

But Gabbard appeared to give credence to the claims when she was asked about violence in Bangladesh during a Monday interview with Indian broadcaster NDTV.

“The long-time unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities… have been a major area of concern for the US government,” she said in response.

She added that the issue, along with Islamist extremism, remained “central focus areas of concern” and said the Trump administration has already raised them with the Bangladeshi government.

Bangladesh responded in a statement earlier today that Gabbard’s comments were both “misleading” and “damaging” to the country’s image and reputation.

“Political leaders and public figures should base their statements, especially on sensitive issues, on actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes, fan fears, or potentially stoke sectarian tensions,” the statement said.

Hindus make up about eight per cent of Bangladesh’s 170 million people.

In the chaotic days following the August ouster of autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina who was backed by India, there was a string of attacks on Hindus — seen by some as having backed her rule.

Bangladesh has told India that it wants Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after being ousted in August, returned to the country for the “judicial process”, the acting head of the country’s foreign ministry said in December of last year.

The caretaker government that replaced her has insisted that many of those attacks were motivated by politics rather than religion.

It has also accused India’s media and government of spreading disinformation and exaggerating threats to Bangladeshi Hindus.

Gabbard met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington last month soon after her confirmation as director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump.

The pair met again on Monday and Gabbard used a speech to a geopolitical conference in New Delhi to praise the enduring partnership between the United States and India.

“I am confident that this partnership and friendship between our two nations and our leaders will continue to grow and strengthen,” she added.