E-Paper | March 18, 2025

Two children in Chilas die after eating contaminated Iftar food

Umar Bacha Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 04:25pm

Two children of a family died while six others were hospitalised after consuming contaminated food during Iftar on Monday in Gilgit Baltistan’s Chilas, officials said on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shaukat Riaz told Dawn.com that all family members in the Tharli area of Chilas fainted after having an Iftar meal.

Riaz added that all eight family members were taken to the Chilas regional headquarters hospital emergency in an unconscious state, where a 10-year-old child, identified as Imtiaz Ali, died on Monday night and three-year-old Atia Bibi passed away in the morning.

“The others are still being treated,” he said.

Raja Ishfaq Tahir, spokesperson for the Diamer district administration, told Dawn.com that it was unclear what was mixed in the food, which the family ate. However, a police investigation was underway.

The six hospitalised family members were identified as Gulab Shah, Nakir, Gul Sherin, Nahida, six-year-old Nazia and three-year-old Nasir.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...
NAP revival
Updated 17 Mar, 2025

NAP revival

This bloody cycle of violence will continue unless action is complemented with social, economic, political efforts in Balochistan and KP.
New reality
17 Mar, 2025

New reality

THE US retreat from global climate finance commitments could not have come at a worse time. Pakistan faces an...
Killer traffic
17 Mar, 2025

Killer traffic

MYSTERIOUS and unstoppable. It is these words that perhaps best describe the recent surge in traffic-related...