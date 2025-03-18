Two children in Chilas die after eating contaminated Iftar food

Two children of a family died while six others were hospitalised after consuming contaminated food during Iftar on Monday in Gilgit Baltistan’s Chilas, officials said on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shaukat Riaz told Dawn.com that all family members in the Tharli area of Chilas fainted after having an Iftar meal.

Riaz added that all eight family members were taken to the Chilas regional headquarters hospital emergency in an unconscious state, where a 10-year-old child, identified as Imtiaz Ali, died on Monday night and three-year-old Atia Bibi passed away in the morning.

“The others are still being treated,” he said.

Raja Ishfaq Tahir, spokesperson for the Diamer district administration, told Dawn.com that it was unclear what was mixed in the food, which the family ate. However, a police investigation was underway.

The six hospitalised family members were identified as Gulab Shah, Nakir, Gul Sherin, Nahida, six-year-old Nazia and three-year-old Nasir.