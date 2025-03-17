Fazl plans protests against ‘puppet govt’ after Eid

• Laments rising corruption, deteriorating law and order in Balochistan, KP

• Dismisses speculation of JUI-F joining federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced plans to launch a nationwide protest campaign, along with the PTI, against the government after Eidul Fitr, citing rising corruption and deteriorating law and order in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Maulana Fazl accused the federal government of neglecting security concerns in these provinces, claiming that the ruling coalition was least bothered about the crisis.

“We are planning to protest against the federal government’s policies after Eidul Fitr, along with the PTI,” he said.

A meeting of the JUI-F’s general assembly had been called to devise a plan about the protest drive, he said, terming the current parliament and government “puppets”.

While he acknowledged that PTI’s real leadership remains in jail, he admitted that tensions between the two parties had subsided, paving the way for a possible alliance.

“Rhetoric by a few people will not cause a rift in the possible alliance with PTI. If certain individuals speak against me, PTI should take notice,” he said.

A final decision on the matter, he added, would be made in JUI-F’s policymaking meeting.

‘State’s existence in danger’

Fazlur Rehman lashed out at the government’s handling of security and governance, arguing that authorities treat Punjab as if it were the entire country while ignoring Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“If there is no terrorism in Punjab, it does not mean that other provinces should be left to fend for themselves,” he said, referring to the situation in Balochistan and the KP.

“The existence of the state is in danger and yet only the opposition parties are worried. Why is the government not thinking about it?” he questioned. “The prime minister is inviting people for Iftar. Why can’t they talk about the country’s problems?”

The JUI-F chief also questioned the government’s legitimacy, stating that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lacked electoral credibility and were not true representatives of people.

About the ruling PML-N, Maulana Fazl said its supremo and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif could “play an important role in the current political situation of the country”.

“If Nawaz Sharif thinks that the government has worked in one province, where has the country gone,” he said, adding that President Asif Ali Zardari was the only person who had “the ability to buy the provincial assembly and the President’s House”.

Rejects govt role

Dismissing any speculation of JUI-F joining the federal government, Fazlur Rehman said, “They begged us to be part of this setup, but we refused to be part of this dummy government.”

He accused the authorities of creating unemployment by sacking employees from institutions like the Pakistan Postal Services and the Public Works Department (PWD). “If the employees were incompetent, how are you qualified to retain your positions?” he questioned.

He also accused the government of prioritising US interests over national concerns, referencing the recent deportation of terror suspects to the United States. “The government is presenting scapegoats to the US. If needed, they could even offer me as a scapegoat to protect their illegitimate rule,” he alleged.

Maulana Fazl also spoke about a recent threat issued against him by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also referred to as Fitna-i-Khawarij.

“The threat sent to me was ridiculous. It was rather funny,” he said. “The terrorists want me to stop interference in politics, government affairs and religious matters.” He said his existence was a threat to the real causes of this turmoil, not to Fitna-i-Khawarij.

Despite facing targeted attacks on JUI-F leaders, he insisted that his party would not be intimidated by threats or assassinations.

“Unless unilateral decision-making is not stopped, the country’s politics will never be stable,” Maulana Fazl said.

He said the establishment was responsible for the current state of affairs in the country. “Unfortunately, the establishment is running the country,” he said. “Pakistan does not belong to the army alone; it belongs to all of us.”

Fazlur Rehman also urged the government to engage in diplomatic talks with Afghanistan to ease tensions between the two neighbouring nations and offered his services if need be.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2025