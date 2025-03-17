QS university rankings proves LUMS excellence

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences’ excellence was highlighted in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.

According to the latest rankings, LUMS has secured positions in several subjects, including Business and Management Studies ranked 201-250 (Global) while it stood first in Pakistan, it was ranked 101–150th (Global) in Accounting and Finance and stood first in Pakistan, Economics and Econometrics ranked 201-250, Social Sciences and Management ranked 251-300 and Engineering and Technology ranked 201-250.

LUMS has once again solidified its position as one of Pakistan’s top universities, ranking first in Pakistan across multiple subjects.

In QS World University Rankings 2025 – LUMS stood at 535th rank (Global), in QS Asia 2025 Ranking ranked 115 (Asia), QS Global MBA Rankings 2025 - Suleman Dawood School of Business 201–250th (Global) & 30th (Asia) and in QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024-Suleman Dawood School of Business 111–120th (Global) & 14th (Asia Pacific).

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2025