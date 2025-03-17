E-Paper | March 17, 2025

QS university rankings proves LUMS excellence

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences’ excellence was highlighted in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.

According to the latest rankings, LUMS has secured positions in several subjects, including Business and Management Studies ranked 201-250 (Global) while it stood first in Pakistan, it was ranked 101–150th (Global) in Accounting and Finance and stood first in Pakistan, Economics and Econometrics ranked 201-250, Social Sciences and Management ranked 251-300 and Engineering and Technology ranked 201-250.

LUMS has once again solidified its position as one of Pakistan’s top universities, ranking first in Pakistan across multiple subjects.

In QS World University Rankings 2025 – LUMS stood at 535th rank (Global), in QS Asia 2025 Ranking ranked 115 (Asia), QS Global MBA Rankings 2025 - Suleman Dawood School of Business 201–250th (Global) & 30th (Asia) and in QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024-Suleman Dawood School of Business 111–120th (Global) & 14th (Asia Pacific).

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

NAP revival
Updated 17 Mar, 2025

NAP revival

This bloody cycle of violence will continue unless action is complemented with social, economic, political efforts in Balochistan and KP.
New reality
17 Mar, 2025

New reality

THE US retreat from global climate finance commitments could not have come at a worse time. Pakistan faces an...
Killer traffic
17 Mar, 2025

Killer traffic

MYSTERIOUS and unstoppable. It is these words that perhaps best describe the recent surge in traffic-related...
After the review
Updated 16 Mar, 2025

After the review

Should prepare economy for durable growth by attracting foreign private investments to boost productivity and exports.
Embracing crypto
16 Mar, 2025

Embracing crypto

IT seems a little prod was all it took for Pakistan to finally ‘embrace the future’. The Pakistan Crypto Council...
Fault lines
16 Mar, 2025

Fault lines

IT was a distressing spectacle, though a sadly predictable one. As the National Assembly took up for discussion the...