One killed, two hurt in stampede during ration distribution in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 10:11pm

A woman was killed and two others were injured on Sunday evening when a stampede broke out as Ramazan rations were being distributed in Karachi’s Baldia Town, according to police and rescue service officials.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that the local union council arranged a ration distribution drive in Parda Park in the Baldia Town neighbourhood.

“Police, including lady police [personnel], were deployed outside the park,” DIG Raza said.

“When the park gate was opened, there was a huge crowd of women who attempted to enter it,” the DIG added. “As they attempted to enter the park, several women fell down and were injured in the stampede.”

He confirmed that an unidentified woman was killed, while two others were injured. They were moved to Civil Hospital Karachi.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said in a statement that the deceased woman was around 22 years old, and her identity “could not be ascertained immediately”.

One of the injured women was identified as 35-year-old Gul Malik, while the other remains unidentified.

