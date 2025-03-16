Pakistan wins bronze at Int’l Tennis Federation Masters 45+ World Championship

Pakistan won the bronze medal at the International Tennis Federation Masters 45+ World Championship after defeating Germany 2-1 on Sunday, according to a statement by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

A total of 21 nations participated in the men’s team event that was held in Manavgat, Turkiye in the 45+ age category known as the Dubler Cup.

Pakistan had dominated the group stage with emphatic 3-0 victories over Romania and the host nation, according to the PTF.

“Pakistan’s tennis team made history by securing a bronze medal at the ITF Masters 45+ World Championship in Manavgat, Turkey.

“Competing for the first time in this prestigious event, the team, led by captain Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and featuring Aqeel Khan and Shehryar Salamat, delivered an outstanding performance against some of the world’s top tennis nations.” the statement said.

In the quarterfinals, the team overcame Czech Republic 2-1 to secure a place in the final four, the statement added.

“In a hard-fought semifinal battle against France, Pakistan fell just short, losing 2-1, despite an epic singles victory by Aqeel Khan. The doubles match proved decisive, where France edged out Pakistan,” it continued.

Team Pakistan then rebounded in the third-place match, defeating Germany 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal. In this crucial encounter, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi had retired in his singles match whereas, Aqeel Khan had secured a commanding singles win, the statement continued.

Consequently, Qureshi and Khan teamed up to win the decisive doubles match against Germany. Pakistan players will now compete in individual events in the second week of the championship, the statement concluded.

Earlier in the week, Pakistan’s senior tennis player Talha Waheed aced his way to a world record, smashing the mark for most tennis serves in a minute, Guinness World Records had said.

Waheed destroyed American John Perry’s 2019 record of 42 by delivering 59 successful serves in a November attempt that was ratified this week.

Earlier this month, Pakistan defeated Iran 2-1 to secure the bronze medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event.

The doubles decider saw Asif and Fida edge past the Iranian pair 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the medal.

Pakistan win the Davis Cup Juniors 2025

Pakistan won the Davis Cup Juniors 2025 tournament after defeating Indonesia 2-1 in the final, according to a statement by the PTF on Saturday.

“With this historic win, Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the championship, showcasing exceptional talent, determination, and teamwork,” the statement said.

After this victory, Pakistan have now qualified for the ITF Asia/Oceania Davis Cup Juniors Qualifying Event, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan from May 19-24, the PTF said.

This competition will feature the top 16 teams from Asia and Oceania, competing for a place in the World Group, it added.

Pakistan team captain Shahzad Khan was quoted as having said, “I am extremely happy with the way the boys played from start to finish. Their dedication and hard work paid off, and I am incredibly proud of all the players.”

PTF President Aisamul Haq Qureshi also congratulated the team on their historic achievement, calling it a moment of immense pride for Pakistan, the statement added.

He commended the players, Mikaeel Ali Baig, Abubakar Talha, and Hamza Roman as well as Captain Shahzad Khan for their dedication and commitment, the statement continued.

Qureshi highlighted the remarkable progress made in international competitions, noting that while the team finished 16th out of 16 in 2023, and 5th out of 16 in 2024, it had won the championship this year indicating that the country’s tennis was on the right path.