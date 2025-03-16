E-Paper | March 16, 2025

JUI-F plans to protest against govt policies with PTI after Eid, says Fazlur Rehman

Dawn.com Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 02:51pm

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said his party was planning to protest against the federal government’s policies after Eidul Fitr, along with the PTI.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Saturday evening, Fazl said that a meeting of the JUI-F general assembly had been called to devise a plan to launch a protest campaign against the government’s policies and take stock of the country’s situation.

“After Eid, a decision will be made to hold a protest in the general assembly,” he said, referring to the current government and parliament as “puppets”.

“Why can’t they talk about the country’s problems?” the senior politician rhetorically asked.

“Employees are being sacked from institutions including postal services and PWD [Public Works Department] — if the employees are incompetent, then how are you qualified?”

On a possible alliance with the PTI, Fazl admitted that the “real leadership of PTI” was still in jail and that there was no real unity outside. However, he added that bitterness between the two parties had reduced, hinting at an alliance with the party.

“A decision will be made in the policy-making meeting on the alliance with the PTI in the anti-government movement,” he said.

In April last year, the PTI already formed a multi-party opposition alliance named Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), comprising the Sunni Ittehad Council, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Balochistan Nat­ion­­al Party-Mengal, Jamaat-i-Islami, and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen.

After talks between the government and the opposition collapsed in January, the PTI made another push to establish a joint front against the federal government and roped in Abbasi to become part of its anti-government movement.

On the ruling PML-N, Fazl said its supremo and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif could “play an important role in the current political situation of the country”.

“If Nawaz Sharif thinks that the government has worked in one province, where has the country gone,” he said, adding that President Asif Ali Zardari was the only person who had “the ability to buy the provincial assembly and the President’s House”.

“If Punjab is cold, it doesn’t matter. The two provinces have been left on their own.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Ukraine, Nato and the future of Europe

Ukraine, Nato and the future of Europe

The spectacle of the verbal spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky in the Oval Office was stark evidence of a tectonic shift in longstanding US foreign policy on Ukraine, Russia, Europe and Nato.

Opinion

Editorial

After the review
Updated 16 Mar, 2025

After the review

Should prepare economy for durable growth by attracting foreign private investments to boost productivity and exports.
Embracing crypto
16 Mar, 2025

Embracing crypto

IT seems a little prod was all it took for Pakistan to finally ‘embrace the future’. The Pakistan Crypto Council...
Fault lines
16 Mar, 2025

Fault lines

IT was a distressing spectacle, though a sadly predictable one. As the National Assembly took up for discussion the...
Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...