Virat Kohli excited by cricket's return at Los Angeles Olympics

Reuters Published March 15, 2025
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting four runs to reach his century and win the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb 23. — Reuters
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting four runs to reach his century and win the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb 23. — Reuters

Virat Kohli welcomed the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and although the Indian great will not be coaxed out of retirement for the showpiece, he said he believed a new generation of Indian athletes would be ready to strike gold.

Cricket is returning to the Games after more than a century with a proposed six-team Twenty20 format for men and women in Los Angeles.

Kohli, 36, who retired from the sport’s shortest format last June after India’s World Cup triumph, said international leagues around the world had played a big role in elevating the profile of the sport and ensuring it was showcased at the Games.

“It’s great, I mean, when I heard the news I was really happy about it,” Kohli, who continues to play 50-overs and test cricket for India, said during the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday.

“It’s happened, and the amount of T20 cricket that has been played all over the world, the leagues that are played all over the world and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have definitely played a massive role in that as well,” he said.

“It has got cricket to the stage where it’s part of the Olympics. It’s a great opportunity for some of our athletes to be able to taste it.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in October 2023 that cricket’s inclusion for the first time since the 1900 Games had the potential to activate and engage new audiences, with the sport’s worldwide fan base estimated at 2.5 billion people.

With millions of his followers around the world and on social media, Kohli’s presence at the Games would have played a huge role in boosting the sport.

But the batsman, who continues to play T20 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, said there was little chance of him coming back to the national team in the format.

“I don’t know, maybe if we’re playing for the gold medal I might sneak in for one game, get the medal and come back home,” Kohli said with a smile.

“No, but I think it’s a great thing. To be Olympic champions would be an absolutely magnificent feeling. A first of its kind and I’m sure we’ll be somewhere close to that.”

