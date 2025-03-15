Bilawal demands fair distribution of river water

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari holds a tablet while inaugurating the Sindh jobs portal, on Friday.—White Star

• Lauds security forces over successful rescue operation for train hostages

• Launches ‘I Work for Sindh’ jobs portal

KARACHI: Pledging to continue fighting for Sindh’s rightful share of water, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday demanded fair distribution of water among the provinces under the Water Accord 1991.

Referring to the province’s concerns and reservations on the construction of six canals on the Indus River, he said PPP was not opposing the project for the sake of opposition. “We want barren lands to flourish, but water distribution must be based on the 1991 agreement,” he asserted.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony for a digital employment platform, the PPP chairman recalled that water issue had persisted under successive federal governments and PPP leaders had historically resisted unfair allocations.

He stated that a clear stance had been taken in the National Assembly on the issue of the proposed new canals.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari began his speech by condemning the March 11 terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan, saluting the bravery of the armed forces for carrying out a successful rescue operation and decisive action against the militants.

“Conducting an operation in such a difficult terrain was highly challenging, yet our forces demonstrated remarkable courage,” he stated.

The PPP chairman appreciated the law enforcers for their swift action against the terrorists, saying he had thought that it would take a long time to rescue hostages.

The MNA acknowledged the public’s demand for jobs and announced the launch of the digital employment platform, ‘I Work for Sindh’. The initiative aims to connect jobseekers with potential employers, fostering a partnership between the government and the private sector.

He welcomed the government’s economic measures, stressing that economic stability requires both inflation control and increased production.

He reiterated PPP’s commitment to providing employment opportunities, particularly through collaboration with the private sector.

“Sindh government is playing its role in job creation, but the private sector must also step forward to benefit from the province’s talent,” he emphasised.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his address said the government had provided jobs through four different streams, and this portal wou­ld serve as a bridge between the job seekers and employers.

He announced that the provincial government would advertise its job openings on the platform, ensuring a fair and merit-based recruitment process.

Mr Shah revealed that the Sindh Public Service Com­mission and IBA Sukkur’s job listings would also be integrated into the portal.

“This initiative will bring transparency to the hiring system, making job opportunities more accessible to the youth,” he added.

The CM also invited private sector companies to utilise the portal for their hiring needs. “Employers from the private sector should list their vacancies here to expand job opportunities,” he urged.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 65 per cent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth, which was why the Sindh government had introduced the jobs portal. He said that both educated and skilled individuals through this app would be able to upload their CVs and find jobs matching their abilities.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2025