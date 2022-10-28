DAWN.COM Logo

Rawalpindi police officials warned against uploading political posts on social media

Mohammad Asghar Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 09:28am

RAWALPINDI: The city police officer (CPO) has directed all subdivisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) to ensure that no officer or official uploaded any political post or video on social media during the long march and warned that if any such thing was detected strict departmental action will be taken against the person responsible.

A district emergency operation centre has been established at Civil Defense Office with telephone numbers 051-9292963 and 051-9292589, while high alert has been announced in all allied hospitals along with availability of ambulances and paramedical staff to meet any emergency situation, if emerged.

Besides, no officer or official will upload any political posts or videos on social media otherwise strict departmental action will be taken against the person responsible.

The CPO also directed all the SDPOs and SHOs to brief the officers and employees about the orders.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, the Rawalpindi police will establish 33 checkpoints in the district to ensure the safe passage of the PTI long march led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

The long march will be joined by local political leadership when it passes through different districts of Punjab. The march will use GT Road and enter Rawalpindi, however, alternate routes may also be used.

The Rawalpindi district administration and police have been directed to prepare a comprehensive security plan and ensure foolproof security for the reception and points where the PTI chairman and local leaders are likely to stay and deliver speeches.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

