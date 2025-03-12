E-Paper | March 12, 2025

EU to impose counter tariffs worth $28 billion on US goods

Reuters Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 01:20pm
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on urgent decisive steps and unwavering support for Ukraine, as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, on March 11. — AFP
The European Union will impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of US goods from next month, the European Commission said on Wednesday, ramping up a global trade war in response to blanket US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

US President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs of 25 per cent on all steel and aluminium imports took effect on Wednesday as prior exemptions, duty free quotas and product exclusions expired.

The European Commission said it will end the current suspension of tariffs on US products on April 1 and will also put forward a new package of countermeasures on US goods by mid-April.

The suspended tariffs apply to products ranging from boats to bourbon to motorbikes, and the EU said it would now start a two-week consultation to pick other product categories.

The new measures will target around 18 billion euros in goods, with the overall objective to ensure that the total value of the EU measures corresponds to the increased value of trade impacted by the new US tariffs, the EU said.

The proposed target products include industrial and agricultural products, such as steel and aluminium, textiles, home appliances, plastics, poultry, beef, eggs, dairy, sugar and vegetables.

“Our countermeasures will be introduced in two steps. Starting with April 1 and fully in place as of April 13,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said in a statement.

“We are ready to engage in meaningful dialogue. I have entrusted Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to resume his talks to explore better solutions with the US,” von der Leyen added.

