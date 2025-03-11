Talk of canals, terror in KP dominates coalition Iftar

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to appease their “annoyed” coalition partner, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hosted an iftar dinner for the PPP, following President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to a joint sitting of parliament.

The PPP delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reportedly expressed their reservations over the controversial project to carve more canals out of the Indus River.

The delegation also conveyed to the PM its concerns regarding the deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Kurram district.

They also complained about the lack of relief efforts for flood victims in Balochistan.

According to a handout from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz appreciated the PPP leadership for playing an active and dynamic role in meeting public expectations across all four provinces.

He urged political parties to work together to ensure a better future for the federation and the provinces.

PM Shehbaz also assured the PPP that their concerns regarding controversial canals, maintaining peace in Kurram district and assisting flood victims in Balochistan, would be addressed soon.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who attended the joint sitting of parliament on Monday, expressed ignorance of any grievances the PPP may have with her government.

When approached by reporters in the corridors of Parliament House and asked about the PPP’s reservations, she said: “Nobody has complained to me about this so far.”

Intra-party elections

In a separate development, the PPP chairman has constituted a board to hold intra-party elections.

According to a statement issued by the PPP’s media wing, Fauzia Habib has been appointed as convener of the Election Board, while Amir Fida Paracha and Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari will be its members.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari has directed the Election Board to hold the intra-party elections in five weeks. He constituted the body in terms of the party’s constitution and framework of provisions of the Elections Act, 2017.

The board is required to announce the elections schedule, invite nomination papers and hold elections at the federal level.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2025