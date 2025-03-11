E-Paper | March 11, 2025

Talk of canals, terror in KP dominates coalition Iftar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 08:40am
A delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party, led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on March 10. — PID
A delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party, led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on March 10. — PID

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to appease their “annoyed” coalition partner, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hosted an iftar dinner for the PPP, following President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to a joint sitting of parliament.

The PPP delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reportedly expressed their reservations over the controversial project to carve more canals out of the Indus River.

The delegation also conveyed to the PM its concerns regarding the deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Kurram district.

They also complained about the lack of relief efforts for flood victims in Balochistan.

According to a handout from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz appreciated the PPP leadership for playing an active and dynamic role in meeting public expectations across all four provinces.

He urged political parties to work together to ensure a better future for the federation and the provinces.

PM Shehbaz also assured the PPP that their concerns regarding controversial canals, maintaining peace in Kurram district and assisting flood victims in Balochistan, would be addressed soon.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who attended the joint sitting of parliament on Monday, expressed ignorance of any grievances the PPP may have with her government.

When approached by reporters in the corridors of Parliament House and asked about the PPP’s reservations, she said: “Nobody has complained to me about this so far.”

Intra-party elections

In a separate development, the PPP chairman has constituted a board to hold intra-party elections.

According to a statement issued by the PPP’s media wing, Fauzia Habib has been appointed as convener of the Election Board, while Amir Fida Paracha and Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari will be its members.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari has directed the Election Board to hold the intra-party elections in five weeks. He constituted the body in terms of the party’s constitution and framework of provisions of the Elections Act, 2017.

The board is required to announce the elections schedule, invite nomination papers and hold elections at the federal level.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Maulana’s message
Updated 11 Mar, 2025

Maulana’s message

The problem now is that most jihadi fighters, ideologues refuse to end their "struggle" on advice of state or mainstream clerics.
President’s speech
11 Mar, 2025

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Zardari, addressing Monday’s joint session of parliament to mark the start of a new parliamentary...
Indian takeover
11 Mar, 2025

Indian takeover

BY the time the Champions Trophy final ended, the only indicators that the tournament had been hosted by Pakistan...
Mosquito season
10 Mar, 2025

Mosquito season

AS temperatures rise, the threat of dengue looms large over Pakistan. Its warning signs have already arrived. Dengue...
Reckless rhetoric
10 Mar, 2025

Reckless rhetoric

ONCE again, the Indian leadership gave in to their worst impulses, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar...
Water scarcity
Updated 10 Mar, 2025

Water scarcity

The need to meet climate challenge is even greater when Pakistan is prone to multiple disastrous events at the same time.