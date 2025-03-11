E-Paper | March 11, 2025

Sindh takes over operational control of BRT Green, Orange lines

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 10:37am

KARACHI: The operational control of two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services, Green and Orange lines, has officially been handed over to the Sindh government on Monday.

A ceremony was held at the Operational Command and Control Center in the Garden area, where chief executive of the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL) Waseem Bajwa transferred the operational control of the Green and Orange Line bus services to Sindh Transport Secretary Asad Zamin.

The event was also attended by Kamal Dayo, the managing director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority and other senior officials of the Green and Orange Line BRT services.

“The transfer of the Green and Orange Line bus services to the Sindh government is a significant step toward further organising the public transport network,” said Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in a statement. “It is the Sindh government’s commitment to undertake all possible measures to enhance and maintain these bus services to provide the best travel facilities for citizens.”

He said that the government was working to improve the performance of these services through modern technology and routine maintenance.

The minister further stated that an efficient and integrated urban transport system is being developed in Karachi, with future plans to integrate the BRT lines with other public transportation systems.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2025

