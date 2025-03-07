Punjab home department releases list of proscribed organisations

The Punjab home department on Friday released a list of proscribed organisations and urged citizens not to give charity to these unregistered and banned charities.
The process of maintaining a list of proscribed organisations started on Aug 14, 2001, when the state banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Sipah-i-Mohammad Pakistan. On Jan 14, 2002, the government banned Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Islami, and Tehreek-i-Nifaz Shariat-i-Mohammadi.
“Providing any kind of assistance to banned organisations is a crime under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997,” the Punjab government statement said.
It added that those assisting banned organisations involved in terrorism and anti-state activities would be punished by the law.
“Registration with the Punjab Charity Commission is mandatory for charitable organisations in Punjab,” the statement continued.
Citizens should give their zakat, charity and donations only to organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission, the Punjab government said, adding that all registered organisations can be verified through the QR code on their certificates.
“Citizens should ensure that their assistance is reaching the rightful beneficiaries instead of terrorists,” it said, adding that the details of registered organisations could be accessed on the charity commission website: www.charitycommission.punjab.gov.pk
The statement said that complaints for organisations working for fraud, terrorism, anti-state activities and personal gain can be submitted to the Punjab home department, report fundraising by banned organisations to the toll-free number 0800-11111 or helpline numbers 042-99214871 and 042-99214872.
List of banned organisations
-
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi
-
Sipah Muhammad Pakistan
-
Jaish Muhammad
-
Al-Rahmat Trust Bahawalpur
-
Al-Furqan Trust Karachi
-
Lashkar-e-Taiba
-
Sipah Sahaba Pakistan
-
Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan
-
Tehreek-e-Nifaz Shariat Muhammad
-
Tehreek-e-Islami
-
Al-Qaeda
-
Millat Islamia Pakistan,
-
Khuddam-e-Islam
-
Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan
-
Jamiat-e-Ansar
-
Jamaat-e-Furqan
-
Hizb-ut-Tahrir
-
Khair-e-Nas International Trust
-
Balochistan Liberation Army
-
Islamic Students Movement of Pakistan
-
Lashkar-e-Islami
-
Ansar-e-Islam,
-
Hami Namdar Group
-
Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan
-
Balochistan Republican Army
-
Balochistan Liberation Front
-
Lashkar Balochistan
-
Balochistan Liberation United Front
-
Balochistan Muslim Defense Organisation
-
Shia Students Action Committee Gilgit
-
Markaz Sibil Organisation Gilgit
-
Tanzeem Jawan-e-Ahle Sunnat Gilgit
-
People’s Peace Committee Lyari
-
Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat
-
Al-Haramain Foundation
-
Rabata Trust
-
Anjuman Imamia Gilgit-Baltistan
-
Muslim Students Organisation Gilgit
-
Tanzeem Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit
-
Balochistan Fundamentalist Army
-
Tehreek Nafaz Aman,
-
Tahafuz Hudoodullah
-
Balochistan Waja Liberation Army
-
Baloch Republican Party Azad
-
Balochistan United Army
-
Islam Mujahideen
-
ISIS
-
Jeesh Islam
-
Balochistan National Liberation Army
-
Khana Hikmat Gilgit-Baltistan
-
Tehreek Taliban Swat
-
Tehreek Taliban Mohmand
-
United Baloch Army
-
Jeey Sindh Muttahid Mahaz
-
Jamaat-ul-Ahrar
-
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Alami
-
Ansar-ul-Hussain
-
Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir
-
Jundullah
-
Jamaat-ud-Dawa
-
Anfal Trust Lahore
-
Idara Khidmat Khalq Lahore
-
Al-Dawa-ul-Irshad Lahore
-
Al-Hamd Trust Lahore/Faisalabad
-
Mosques and Welfare Trust Lahore
-
Al-Madinah Foundation Lahore
-
Moaz Bin Jabal Educational Trust Lahore
-
Falah Insaniyat Foundation
-
Al-Fadl Foundation/Trust Lahore
-
Al-Aysar Foundation Lahore
-
Pak-Turk International CAG Education Foundation
-
Hizb-ul-Ahrar
-
Jai Sindh Qaumi Mahaz
-
Sindh Desh Revolutionary Army
-
Sindh Desh Liberation Army
-
Khatam-ul-Anbiya -Ghazi Force -Ghulaman Sahaba
-
Maymar Trust
-
Sachal Sarmast Welfare Trust Karachi
-
Al-Jaza Patient Welfare Society Karachi
-
Al-Akhtar Trust
-
Al-Rashid Trust