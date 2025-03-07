Punjab home department releases list of proscribed organisations

The Punjab home department on Friday released a list of proscribed organisations and urged citizens not to give charity to these unregistered and banned charities.

The process of maintaining a list of proscribed organisations started on Aug 14, 2001, when the state banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Sipah-i-Mohammad Pakistan. On Jan 14, 2002, the government banned Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Islami, and Tehreek-i-Nifaz Shariat-i-Mohammadi.

“Providing any kind of assistance to banned organisations is a crime under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997,” the Punjab government statement said.

It added that those assisting banned organisations involved in terrorism and anti-state activities would be punished by the law.

“Registration with the Punjab Charity Commission is mandatory for charitable organisations in Punjab,” the statement continued.

Citizens should give their zakat, charity and donations only to organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission, the Punjab government said, adding that all registered organisations can be verified through the QR code on their certificates.

“Citizens should ensure that their assistance is reaching the rightful beneficiaries instead of terrorists,” it said, adding that the details of registered organisations could be accessed on the charity commission website: www.charitycommission.punjab.gov.pk

The statement said that complaints for organisations working for fraud, terrorism, anti-state activities and personal gain can be submitted to the Punjab home department, report fundraising by banned organisations to the toll-free number 0800-11111 or helpline numbers 042-99214871 and 042-99214872.

List of banned organisations