E-Paper | March 07, 2025

Ex-TV cameraman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 10:46am

HYDERABAD: A former cameraman of TV channel, who was forced to work odd jobs to make ends meet, died by suicide in his house in the jurisdiction of GOR police station on Thursday night, said police officials.

GOR police shifted the body of Qasim alias Amir Pathan, who was in his 30s, to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

SHO Imtiaz Larak said that Qasim was going through serious domestic problems. “Only three days before his suicide, his wife had left his house along with her children. The two had quarrelled in the street in front of neighbours,” he said.

He said that he had worked with some TV channels in past but now he was occasionally working as a labourer. “Not only this but he had also become an addict of ice,” said the SHO, adding the victim’s family did not allow a post mortem.

According to the victim’s friends, Qasim worked with a national-level Urdu Channel six years back and then joined a Sindhi news channel after becoming a victim of downsizing. He quit this job and briefly worked for a social media outlet, which he left after working for about five to six months.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism ranking
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Terrorism ranking

Poor relations with Afghan Taliban complicating Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.
Fear and favour
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Fear and favour

The Trump administration’s position on Pakistan will become clearer with time.
Higher power costs
07 Mar, 2025

Higher power costs

IN recent years, soaring energy prices have drastically impacted Pakistan’s economic growth potential in general,...
Road ahead
Updated 06 Mar, 2025

Road ahead

While govt has achieved success in macroeconomic stability, it has failed to improve social conditions, address political instability.
Restoring hope
06 Mar, 2025

Restoring hope

THE disillusionment of Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal should give all democratically inclined...
Cruel customs
06 Mar, 2025

Cruel customs

THE recent rescues of two Asian black bears — Rocky from Jauharabad and Sunny from Jhang — remind us how the...