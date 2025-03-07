Ex-TV cameraman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A former cameraman of TV channel, who was forced to work odd jobs to make ends meet, died by suicide in his house in the jurisdiction of GOR police station on Thursday night, said police officials.

GOR police shifted the body of Qasim alias Amir Pathan, who was in his 30s, to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

SHO Imtiaz Larak said that Qasim was going through serious domestic problems. “Only three days before his suicide, his wife had left his house along with her children. The two had quarrelled in the street in front of neighbours,” he said.

He said that he had worked with some TV channels in past but now he was occasionally working as a labourer. “Not only this but he had also become an addict of ice,” said the SHO, adding the victim’s family did not allow a post mortem.

According to the victim’s friends, Qasim worked with a national-level Urdu Channel six years back and then joined a Sindhi news channel after becoming a victim of downsizing. He quit this job and briefly worked for a social media outlet, which he left after working for about five to six months.

