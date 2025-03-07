E-Paper | March 07, 2025

Sri Lankan police seek help to arrest chief

AFP Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 06:47am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s police issued a public appeal on Thursday to locate their fugitive chief, who has been missing since a court order for his arrest following the death of an officer.

Spokesman Buddhika Manatunga said they had been unable to find Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon despite deploying several special units.

“We urge the public to provide any information about his whereabouts,” Manatunga told reporters in Colombo. “We also warn that anyone harbouring the IGP will be prosecuted for obstructing justice.”

Manatunga admitted that the failure to locate their own chief had “undermined public confidence in the police force”.

A foreign travel ban has been imposed in case he tries to flee the island. “It is a serious matter, and we are working with more vigour to arrest him,” he added. “As someone who is aware of the law, the IGP should have complied with the court order and surrendered,” Manatunga said. A magistrate ordered Tennakoon’s arrest last week following allegations that he had authorised an illegal raid on a hotel in 2023.

Tennakoon had ordered a unit from Colombo to search for illegal drugs at the hotel in the southern coastal resort town of Weligama, about 150 kilometres (95 miles) from the capital.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2025

