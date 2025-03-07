E-Paper | March 07, 2025

Putin appoints veteran diplomat as envoy to US

Reuters Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 09:36am

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin appoin­ted Alexander Darchiev, a veteran diplomat known in the past for public denunciations of the West, as ambassador to the United States on Thursday to lead a rapprochement that has stunned Ukraine and European countries.

The foreign ministry said last week that Washington had given it the green light at a meeting between Russian and US officials in Turkiye to appoint Darchiev, who now serves as head of the ministry’s North America department.

The six-hour meeting in Istanbul last Thursday, where the delegations worked to try to restore the normal functioning of their embassies after years of tit-for-tat expulsions, was the latest sign of a thaw between the two countries.

President Donald Trump has upended previous policy on the war in Ukraine, opening up bilateral talks with Moscow and pausing military aid to Kyiv after clashing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House last week. Russia has had no ambassador in Washington since last October when the previous envoy, Anatoly Antonov, left his post.

Darchiev is known for his strong denunciations of the West

Darchiev, 64, has served two long spells in Russia’s Washington embassy and was ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. Like other senior Russian diplomats, he has been known in recent years for strong public denunciations of the United States and the West.

“Apparently, Washington will need time to get used to the fact that its hegemony is in the past, and will have to reckon with the national interests of Russia, which has its own sphere of influence and responsibility,” he told Interfax in March 2022.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
