Even 100 new ministers won’t pull country out of crisis: Shibli

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 09:03am

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz on Friday lambasted the coalition government for making expansion in the federal cabinet, saying the move will “definitely sink the ship”.

Addressing a presser, the PTI leader said, “Yesterday a bunch of ministers were inducted into the cabinet that will definitely sink the ship. Those who have sold their conscience have been rewarded with ministries.”

It may be recalled that 28 new inductions were made on Thursday, including federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers and special assistants to the prime minister.

“When people have been crushed due to inflation, the fake government cannot make any good even if it inducts 100 ministers,” the senator stated.

PTI leader demands formation of ‘transparent’ election commission

He claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan can alone pull the country out of the crisis. “Our leader is facing problems in jail and no facilities are being given to him,” he added.

Mr Faraz demanded the formation of a transparent election commission which should hold fresh elections in the country forthwith.

“We request the rulers to be merciful to people, step down and make a transparent election commission…to hold transparent elections,” he emphasised. “Those making decisions should realise that now the country cannot be run in such a manner.”

The PTI leader alleged that owing to faulty policies being pursued by the government, several investors had left Pakistan “which means $40-50 billion has flown away from the country”.

He alleged that rulers had made off-shore assets while common citizens and the country were suffering.

Talking about the joint opposition’s two-day conference that concluded in the federal capital on Thursday, he said: “Yesterday the venue of the opposition’s conference was sealed which exposed their (rulers’) level of patience. Since they felt themselves insecure, they did not allow holding of the conference.”

The government, he said, did not have any plan to take the country forward.

Mr Faraz said people in all provinces, including Balochistan and Sindh, were protesting against the government. “PTI is the only central party in the country and only Imran Khan can rid the country of the weak economy and political instability. You have kept the bright future of the country in jail,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2025

