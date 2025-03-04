E-Paper | March 04, 2025

Pakistan, IMF open talks on 1st review of $7bn programme

Reuters Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 01:34pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday confirmed that discussions between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan for the first biannual review of the $7 billion programme had begun, adding that the country was “well-positioned” for the talks.

Pakis­tan and the IMF had reached a three-year, $7bn aid package deal in July, with the new programme set to allow the country to “cement macroeconomic stability and create conditions for stronger, more inclusive and resilient growth”.

A nine-member mission from the IMF has began its first biannual review of Pakistan’s $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“They are here. We will have two rounds of talks, first technical and then policy level,” Aurangzeb confirmed.

“I think we are well-positioned [for the review],” he added.

The IMF delegation, led by Nathan Porter, will hold discussions with Pakistani authorities for 10 days from March 3 to 14, assessing the country’s compliance with quantitative performance criteria, structural benchmarks and indicative targets under the 37-month programme.

A senior government official involved in preparations for the IMF review said there were some technical slippages for certain given deadlines, but they had been overcome with some delays — within weeks or a month.

The ongoing 37-month EFF programme consists of six reviews over the life of the bailout, and the release of the next tranche of approximately $1bn will be contingent on the success of the performance review.

Raising the tax-to-GDP ratio is crucial for Pakistan’s $7bn loan deal to stabilise its economy and manage debt. In 2024, the salaried class became the third-largest income tax contributor, trailing banks and petroleum but surpassing textile exporters.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Is all well?

Is all well?

Arifa Noor
The government let its jitters turn a low-profile event into a successful effort of resistance.

Editorial

IMF scrutiny
Updated 04 Mar, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Boosting economic stability, flows from multilateral agencies, and sovereign credit rating upgrade depend on IMF review's success.
Diplomatic protocol
04 Mar, 2025

Diplomatic protocol

IT is a fact that KP — which shares a long border with Afghanistan — is directly affected by cross-border...
Polio politics
04 Mar, 2025

Polio politics

THE dispute between the centre and Punjab over the detection of polio cases in Mandi Bahauddin is unnecessary and...
Aid dependency
Updated 03 Mar, 2025

Aid dependency

Govts need to increase funding in critical areas such as healthcare that have been affected by USAID shake-up.
Failing women
03 Mar, 2025

Failing women

OUR justice system has truly failed to protect women, a recent SSDO report has revealed. With conviction rates...
Cold world
03 Mar, 2025

Cold world

WESTERN countries do not have a heart for poor, non-white migrants. A recent BBC News report comprising leaked ...