Pims doctors examine Imran in jail

ISLAMABAD: A team from the Pakistan Insti­tute of Medical Sciences (Pims) visited the Adiala Jail on Monday to conduct a medical check-up of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The four-member team was headed by Dr Altaf Hu­s­sain, an ENT specialist.

Other members of the team included Dr Umar Farooq from the hospital’s Dental Department, Dr Muhammad Ali Arif from General Medicine and Dr Tashfeen Imtiaz from General Surgery.

The checkup lasted 30 minutes.

The examination follows a spate of allegations recently levelled by the PTI, most notably its information secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, claiming that the government had placed Imran Khan in solitary confinement.

Another PTI leader had claimed that Mr Khan was not even being allowed to meet his sisters or other relatives.

Mr Khan’s family physician was not being allowed to visit him, fuelling concerns about his health, a PTI leader said.

On the other hand, speculations were rife in Islamabad that the former prime minister might be transferred to some other location. However, there was no official word about any such claims.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had said last month that Imran Khan would “soon be shifted elsewhere”.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2025