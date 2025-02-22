PTI plans sit-in near Adiala over Imran’s ‘solitary detention’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced plans to stage a sit-in and peaceful protest outside Adiala Jail, condemning the alleged solitary confinement of its incarcerated founder Imran Khan and the denial of his family’s access to him.

The decision was made at a PTI Punjab meeting chaired by Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza Malik, attended by PTI Punjab President Hammad Azhar, regional presidents, the general secretary and Provincial Information Secretary Shaukat Basra.

PTI’s Punjab leadership resolved to consult the party’s core committee and political committee, as well as Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz, regarding the planned sit-in and protest outside Adiala Jail.

The meeting condemned the Punjab government’s alleged mental torture of Imran Khan in solitary confinement. It was decided that PTI MNAs, MPAs, senators and ticket-holders would participate in the sit-in on a rotational basis.

Approaches LHC for permission to hold public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 22

PTI Punjab President Hammad Azhar said the military establishment had deeply damaged the country’s politics, economy, state institutions and society. “Go back to your barracks and hand over the country to the people of Pakistan,” Mr Azhar tweeted from his X account.

He also condemned fake FIRs registered against party leaders and workers and commented that the Punjab government’s economic progress was reflected in state-run advertisements alone.

Aliya Hamza Malik criticised police raids on PTI leaders and workers’ homes, alleging desecration of privacy and mistreatment of women. She announced that PTI would file FIRs against the police officers involved.

She said the party would continue protesting until Mr Khan and other party leaders and workers were released.

Shaukat Basra said the “fake Form-47 government” had been trying to push the PTI against the wall while unleashing “terrorism” against its leaders, workers and their families. He lamented that the incumbent government had overburdened the masses with massive taxes and utility bills.

Mr Basra said this fake government would one day be held accountable for the alleged fascism it unleashed against the innocent people of Pakistan.

Minar-i-Pakistan rally

Separately, the party approached the Lahore High Court on Friday, seeking permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 22.

PTI Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari filed a writ petition through Advocate Sardar Khurram Latif Khosa challenging the deputy commissioner’s inaction on their request for the gathering.

The petition stated that PTI intended to hold the event on March 22 in accordance with the law and the Constitution. It said a formal application had been submitted, but the deputy commissioner had yet to make a decision.

The petition highlighted that March 23 is a significant day for every Pakistani, and the PTI wishes to commemorate it.

It asked the court to restrain the respondent authorities from harassing, humiliating or coercing the petitioner and his family members. It urged the court to order the respondent deputy commissioner to allow the petitioner’s application, keeping in view the mandate of the Constitution and law, so that he can hold a jalsa on March 22.

The hearing of the petition has been fixed for Feb 24 before the court of Justice Farooq Haider as an objection case.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2025