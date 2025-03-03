E-Paper | March 03, 2025

FIFA lifts suspension on Pakistan Football Federation

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 11:16am

LAHORE: FIFA on Sunday informed the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) that it was lifting the suspension placed on the country’s football governing body last month.

The suspension was lifted after the PFF Congress accepted the constitutional amendments proposed by the global body at its extraordinary meeting this week.

The lifting of the suspension clears the way for Pakistan to participate in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers with the national team due to face Syria in its Group ‘E’ opener on March 25.

The Asian Football Confederation had earlier told the PFF that it will consider Pakistan to have withdrawn from the qualifiers if the suspension wasn’t lifted before March 4.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025

