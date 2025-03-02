Unknown attackers hurl firecrackers at cops near Islamabad’s Lal Masjid

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad police team narrowly missed a firecracker attack near Lal Masjid in the federal capital while on special duty, police said on Saturday.

Around 11 members of the police team including two lady constables were deployed at Gali No 2, G-7/3 to ward off any untoward incident during a down-played stand-off between the clerics and students of Jamia Hafsa following the arrest of Ume Hassan, the wife of cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz.

The police said an applied for Passo car appeared from Al-Habib Market G-7/3 and tried to run over the police personnel on duty.

However, the police officials reportedly avoided any harm.

Video featuring cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz hurling threats at law enforcement personnel goes viral on social media

Meanwhile, two occupants from the backseat of the moving vehicle allegedly hurled crackers at the police team.

Fortunately, the police said, no one was hurt despite the fact that the cracker went off dangerously close.

After carrying out the attack, the assailants reportedly fled the scene. Police said the unidentified individuals were aged between 20 to 25 years.

The Aabpara police have registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 3/4 of the Explosives Act.

Meanwhile, a video featuring former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz went viral on social media in which he can be seen hurling threats at law enforcement personnel while brandishing automatic weapons.

Since the arrest of the cleric’s wife Ume Hassan, his companions and students have staged protests, demanding her release.

During the protests, they blocked several roads, prompting the Aabpara police to register cases.

Taking note of the incident, the police said Maulana Aziz waved the weapon towards the police and threatened the officials.

In the video widely circulated on social media, he can be heard provoking the on-duty law enforcers.

When contacted, police officials expressed reluctance to comment on the episode. It was unclear whether the cleric was booked for threats or not.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2025