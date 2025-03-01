E-Paper | March 01, 2025

Pope spends ‘peaceful night’ after breathing crisis

AFP Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 04:50pm
Candles and flowers are laid at the statue of John Paul II at the Gemelli University Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome on March 1. — AFP
Candles and flowers are laid at the statue of John Paul II at the Gemelli University Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome on March 1. — AFP

Pope Francis, hospitalised for two weeks with pneumonia in both lungs, spent a peaceful night after suffering a breathing crisis, the Vatican said on Saturday, as Catholics prayed for his speedy recovery.

The 88-year-old pontiff was put on a ventilator because of an “isolated” breathing crisis on Friday, sparking concern.

“The pope spent a peaceful night and is resting,” the Holy See said in a statement on Saturday.

A Vatican source said: “There have been no crises like yesterday. The pope woke up, had breakfast, and read the papers as usual.”

His doctors have said it would take the next 24 to 48 hours to see if this breathing trouble has worsened his condition or not.

The Vatican source said the pope’s prognosis of “reserved” had not been modified.

On Saturday, people continued to flock to Rome’s Gemelli hospital, braving rain to light candles and pray at the foot of a statue of John Paul II.

An old man stood for about five minutes under an umbrella with a lit candle that he then carefully placed at the foot of the statue.

About a dozen nuns also prayed for the pontiff, while there were handwritten messages for Papa Francesco, including posters illustrated by children and balloons bearing Francis’s image.

Recovery will take time

Medical experts have warned that Francis’s age and the chronic respiratory disease from which he suffers mean a sustained recovery will take time.

The pope, head of the world’s nearly 1.4 billion Catholics, had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man and has suffered increasing health problems in recent years.

He is prone to bronchitis and suffers from hip and knee pain, which has made him reliant on a wheelchair.

Nonetheless, Francis has continued to work from the special hospital suite on the Gemelli’s 10th floor.

He also has been doing breathing exercises in between resting and praying, according to the Vatican.

This latest hospital stay is the fourth of the Argentine’s nearly 12-year papacy and the longest.

In recent years, he has had surgery on his colon and a hernia operation, as well as a previous stay in the hospital with bronchitis.

There has been speculation as to whether Francis might now resign, especially as his schedule has been packed with papal duties amid celebrations for the holy Jubilee year.

“If the pope survives, many imagine that he will want to finish the Jubilee year but that afterwards, when he is 89, he will face the question of whether or not to resign,” Italian Vatican expert Marco Politi told AFP.

Francis has always been open to following his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who in 2013 stepped down because of his physical and mental health.

But before his hospitalisation, Francis had repeatedly said it was not yet the time — and may never be.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exceptional Assembly
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Exceptional Assembly

Both the govt and the NA remained completely unbothered by public perceptions in their first year.
Haqqania bombing
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Haqqania bombing

If the seminary attack is indeed traced to IS, it would signal a fresh security challenge in KP.
Blood and drugs
01 Mar, 2025

Blood and drugs

FREQUENT news stories about bone-chilling murders show that the face of crime is changing — there is a marked rise...
No remorse
Updated 28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

Disturbingly, the regime seems to grow bolder in its defiance of its obligations with each passing day.
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...