E-Paper | February 26, 2025

Pope’s condition shows ‘slight improvement’

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 06:00am
A person holds a picture of Pope Francis and a rosary during a prayer service at St. Peter’s Square, as Pope Francis continues his hospitalization, at the Vatican, February 25, 2025. — Reuters
A person holds a picture of Pope Francis and a rosary during a prayer service at St. Peter’s Square, as Pope Francis continues his hospitalization, at the Vatican, February 25, 2025. — Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who is in critical condition in hospital battling double pneumonia, is alert, rested well throughout the night and is continuing his treatment, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The 88-year-old pope is spending his 12th day at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, in the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year-old papacy. “The pope rested well all night,” the Vatican said in a one-sentence statement that did not provide further details.

A Vatican official said Pope Francis was eating normally, moving about his hospital room, and continuing his treatment. On Monday, the Vatican said the pontiff’s condition remained critical but had shown a “slight improvement”, adding that a “mild kidney insufficiency”, first reported at the weekend, was not a cause for concern.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection of both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope’s infection as “complex”, and said it was caused by two or more microorganisms.

Pope Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered several bouts of ill health over the past two years. He is prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed. Thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Monday to pray for the pope’s recovery.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Disputed canal project

Disputed canal project

Zahid Hussain
It seems that PP, which claims to champion the struggle for people’s democratic rights, is now only interested in protecting its own power.

Editorial

Forgotten inmates
Updated 26 Feb, 2025

Forgotten inmates

Diversion programmes are needed for minor offences and people with psychosocial disabilities should receive treatment rather than be jailed.
Controlling crypto
26 Feb, 2025

Controlling crypto

THOUGH Pakistan’s official position on cryptocurrencies has evolved considerably over the years, there still seems...
Deadly roads
26 Feb, 2025

Deadly roads

DRIVING in Karachi can be hazardous, with chaos on the roads, and very little by way of following rules and...
All out
Updated 25 Feb, 2025

All out

PAKISTAN cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan’s assessment was brutal — it could not have been any other way. At ...
Bearing the brunt
25 Feb, 2025

Bearing the brunt

FOR the past several months, we have repeatedly been told by the prime minister and his cabinet that the government...
Afghan resettlement
25 Feb, 2025

Afghan resettlement

AFGHAN refugees who fled their country after the Taliban took over in 2021, and who hoped to resettle in the West,...