E-Paper | February 28, 2025

Afghanistan win toss, bat against Australia in Champions Trophy

AFP | Abyan Amir Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 02:20pm

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat in the crucial Champions Trophy Group B match against Australia in Lahore on Friday.

Tournament debutantes Afghanistan will reach the semi-finals if they win today. They have kept the same team that beat England by a thrilling eight runs.

They lost their first match of the 50-over competition against South Africa by 107 runs.

Steve Smith-led Australia will themselves reach the semi-finals with a win. They kept the same team that beat England by five wickets in their first match.

Their second match, against South Africa, was washed out.

South Africa face already eliminated England in Group B on Saturday.

India and New Zealand have sealed their spots in the last four from Group A.

Teams:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Andrew Pycroft (ZIM)

Champions Trophy 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No remorse
Updated 28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

Disturbingly, the regime seems to grow bolder in its defiance of its obligations with each passing day.
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...
The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...