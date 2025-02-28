Afghanistan win toss, bat against Australia in Champions Trophy

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat in the crucial Champions Trophy Group B match against Australia in Lahore on Friday.

Tournament debutantes Afghanistan will reach the semi-finals if they win today. They have kept the same team that beat England by a thrilling eight runs.

They lost their first match of the 50-over competition against South Africa by 107 runs.

Steve Smith-led Australia will themselves reach the semi-finals with a win. They kept the same team that beat England by five wickets in their first match.

Their second match, against South Africa, was washed out.

South Africa face already eliminated England in Group B on Saturday.

India and New Zealand have sealed their spots in the last four from Group A.

Teams:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Andrew Pycroft (ZIM)