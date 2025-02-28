E-Paper | February 28, 2025

Israeli military admits ‘total failure’ on Oct 7

Reuters Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 10:04am

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military drastically underestimated the capabilities of Hamas before the raids on Oct 7, 2023, and “totally failed in its mission to protect Israeli civilians”, a summary of a military investigation published on Thursday said.

The perception that Hamas was not interested in a full-scale conflict and that Israel would have ample warning if that changed went unchallenged for years, the summary said, resulting in a lack of preparedness and ability to respond to an attack.

“The belief was that Hamas could be influenced through pressures that would reduce its motivation for war, primarily by improving living conditions in the Gaza Strip,” the report said.

The investigation looked at Israeli military strategy, battle behaviour and intelligence before, during and after Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel and took more than 250 prisoners.

More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza since then and much of the enclave has been laid waste. Most of the territory’s 2.3 million people have been displaced multiple times.

The military investigation was conducted as calls grow from within the Israeli opposition and civil society for a national inquiry into the government’s failures on the deadliest single day in modern Israeli history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said a national inquiry would only be appropriate after the “conclusion of the war”. The first phase of a ceasefire that began on Jan 19 is due to expire in two days time.

The military investigation found Israel had focused its intelligence and military efforts on other fronts, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, and relied too heavily “on intelligence, barriers, and defensive measures alone”, and was thus caught by surprise.

Military commanders did not perceive an urgent threat leading up to Oct 7 raids and did not reinforce the troops along the Gaza Strip.

A statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday said that the military had not given the prime minister the findings of its investigations.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No remorse
Updated 28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

Disturbingly, the regime seems to grow bolder in its defiance of its obligations with each passing day.
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...
The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...