E-Paper | February 28, 2025

Nation’s progress hinges on provinces’ role: Nawaz

Zulqernain Tahir Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 07:52am

LAHORE: PML-N Pre­sident Nawaz Sharif on Thursday emphasised that Pakistan’s development would remain incomplete unless all provinces played their role in the nation’s progress.

“Political stability is essential for sustained na­­tional growth,” Mr Sharif said during a meeting with the provincial leadership of the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

He described Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the “heart of Pakistan”, acknowledging its immense sacrifices in the Pakistan Movement and the fight against terrorism. “The prosperity of the people of Pakistan and the transformation of the country into a developed nation are my party’s top priorities,” he said.

Mr Sharif lamented that political crises had repeatedly derailed Pakistan’s progress. “The PML-N government has taken up the challenge of steering the country out of crises, and we are committed to putting Pakistan’s economy on the path to recovery,” he pledged.

During the meeting, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal briefed Nawaz Sharif on the halt in funding for the Hazara Airport project during the PTI government. He also updated the former premier on ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Mr Sharif praised the Ministry of Planning and Development’s initiative to prioritise development in the country’s 20 most underprivileged districts. He stressed the need for inclusive growth, ensuring that no region or segment of society was left behind in the country’s development journey.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam, PML-N Secretary-General Javed Murtaza Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law retired Captain Safdar, and Anusha Rahman.

According to the PML-N, Awami National Party leader Zahid Khan expressed his confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and formally joined the party.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No remorse
28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

THE Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, sang a strange tune at the UN. As the country...
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...
The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...