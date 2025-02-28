Nation’s progress hinges on provinces’ role: Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N Pre­sident Nawaz Sharif on Thursday emphasised that Pakistan’s development would remain incomplete unless all provinces played their role in the nation’s progress.

“Political stability is essential for sustained na­­tional growth,” Mr Sharif said during a meeting with the provincial leadership of the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

He described Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the “heart of Pakistan”, acknowledging its immense sacrifices in the Pakistan Movement and the fight against terrorism. “The prosperity of the people of Pakistan and the transformation of the country into a developed nation are my party’s top priorities,” he said.

Mr Sharif lamented that political crises had repeatedly derailed Pakistan’s progress. “The PML-N government has taken up the challenge of steering the country out of crises, and we are committed to putting Pakistan’s economy on the path to recovery,” he pledged.

During the meeting, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal briefed Nawaz Sharif on the halt in funding for the Hazara Airport project during the PTI government. He also updated the former premier on ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Mr Sharif praised the Ministry of Planning and Development’s initiative to prioritise development in the country’s 20 most underprivileged districts. He stressed the need for inclusive growth, ensuring that no region or segment of society was left behind in the country’s development journey.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam, PML-N Secretary-General Javed Murtaza Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law retired Captain Safdar, and Anusha Rahman.

According to the PML-N, Awami National Party leader Zahid Khan expressed his confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and formally joined the party.

