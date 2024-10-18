E-Paper | October 18, 2024

Nawaz sees chances of Indian, Pakistani PMs meeting soon

Zulqernain Tahir Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 10:16am
PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz interact with journalists from India, in Lahore on Oct 17, 2024. — X/PMLNDigital
PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz interact with journalists from India, in Lahore on Oct 17, 2024. — X/PMLNDigital

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said there are chances of a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in the near future, and that talks may resume between both countries.

The elder Sharif stated this during an interaction on Thursday with Indian journalists, who were in the country to cover the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

“Nawaz Sharif hoped that there would be an opportunity in the near future for the prime ministers of the two countries to meet and the dialogue between the two neighbours to happen on futuristic challenges, including climate change,” senior Indian journalist Smita Sharma told Dawn after meeting Mr Sharif and CM Maryam.

Ms Sharma said the former premier also signalled that there was a window of opportunity in bilateral ties. He recalled his memories and experiences of India, including his visit to Amritsar, the birthplace of his father. “Maryam also warmly recalled her only visit to India as a young girl, and her recent visit to Kartarpur Sahib. She hoped there would be a chance for engagement between the two sides,” the journalist said.

“The absence of a negative following the visit of the Indian foreign minister is a positive development in the ties, allowing some breathing space though the fundamental positions of difference, including terrorism and Kashmir, remain on both sides,” said Ms Sharma.

According to her, Mr Sharif also said the Indian cricket team should come to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy and both countries should cooperate on climate change.

This was the second meeting of Nawaz Sharif with Indian journalists in a week; he had earlier met with veteran newswoman Barkha Dutt in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral progress
Updated 18 Oct, 2024

Bilateral progress

Dialogue with India should be uninterruptible and should cover all sticking points standing in the way of better ties.
Bracing for impact
18 Oct, 2024

Bracing for impact

CLIMATE change is here to stay. As Pakistan confronts serious structural imbalances, recurring natural calamities ...
Unfair burden
18 Oct, 2024

Unfair burden

THINGS are improving, or so we have been told. Where this statement applies to macroeconomic indicators, it can be...
Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...