Nawaz sees chances of Indian, Pakistani PMs meeting soon

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said there are chances of a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in the near future, and that talks may resume between both countries.

The elder Sharif stated this during an interaction on Thursday with Indian journalists, who were in the country to cover the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

“Nawaz Sharif hoped that there would be an opportunity in the near future for the prime ministers of the two countries to meet and the dialogue between the two neighbours to happen on futuristic challenges, including climate change,” senior Indian journalist Smita Sharma told Dawn after meeting Mr Sharif and CM Maryam.

Ms Sharma said the former premier also signalled that there was a window of opportunity in bilateral ties. He recalled his memories and experiences of India, including his visit to Amritsar, the birthplace of his father. “Maryam also warmly recalled her only visit to India as a young girl, and her recent visit to Kartarpur Sahib. She hoped there would be a chance for engagement between the two sides,” the journalist said.

“The absence of a negative following the visit of the Indian foreign minister is a positive development in the ties, allowing some breathing space though the fundamental positions of difference, including terrorism and Kashmir, remain on both sides,” said Ms Sharma.

According to her, Mr Sharif also said the Indian cricket team should come to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy and both countries should cooperate on climate change.

This was the second meeting of Nawaz Sharif with Indian journalists in a week; he had earlier met with veteran newswoman Barkha Dutt in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024