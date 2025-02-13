Journalists stage hunger strike to protest amendments to Peca

Journalists stage a sit-in against the recently passed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, at Sukkur Press Club, on Wednesday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Hunger stri­­ke camps were set up ac­­ross the country on Wedne­sday in response to a call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against controversial amendments recently added to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The PFUJ said the changes were tantamount to silencing free voice. The camps were set up in Isla­mabad, Lahore, Karachi, Sukkur, Peshawar, Hyderabad and Quetta, etc.

While journalists observed symbolic hunger strike, people belonging to different walks of life visited the camps to express solidarity with the protesters.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt while speaking at the camp outside the National Press Club in Islamabad slammed politicians for turning the amendments into a law at a fast pace.

“We have given the call for token hunger strike in the first phase and it is visible that human rights activists and people from all walks of life are with us,” he said, adding “…if the government does not pay heed to our concerns we will give a date for a sit-in in front of Parliament House, and that will be an indefinite sit-in.”

“The hunger strike camp will continue for two more days and after it, there will be a rally and the future plan will be announced on Friday.” Mr Butt said.

RIUJ General Secretary Asif Bashir Chaudhry said media personnel wanted to have consultations with the authorities, but Peca was passed by parliament in a speedy manner. “No one listened to us,” he deplored, adding: “Now our demand is clear…the government will have to withdraw the law before initiating negotiations with us.”

He said it’s a pity that while murder is a bailable crime in Pakistan, giving an opinion and raising a free voice has become a non-bailable offence.

The protesters declared that journalists will not stop their protest against the ‘black law’ until it is withdrawn.

The speakers pointed out that only three countries in the world had enacted such laws, adding that the other two were located in Africa.

In the capital of Sindh, the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) set up the hunger strike camp.

Addressing the camp at the Karachi Press Club, KUJ President Tahir Hasan Khan said that the new law reflects the rapidly diminishing space for democratic norms and deba­­te. “We will take every step to block the draconian law. We will protest against it on the streets and challenge the ill-conceived law in court, kn­­ocking on every door for its withdrawal,” he announced.

KPC President Fazil Jamili said he would soon gather the journalist fraternity, human rights activists and members of civil society to unite under its platform for a joint struggle against the “Black Law”.

“Initially, the government promised that our concerns would be heard and our input considered before the final draft,” he said. “Unfortu­na­tely, none of those promises were fulfilled, and the bill was passed in haste. We believe Peca will be used as a tool for arm-twisting the media and journalist community.”

In Hyderabad, the protest was led by PFUJ leader Kha­lid Khokhar, HUJ President Wasim Khan and General Secretary Fareed Lakho.

In this phase, the hunger strike would be observed for two more days — Thursday and Friday.

Protesters termed Peca an attack on the freedom of me­­dia, adding that through this the government had tried to cover up its own “misdeeds”.

They recalled that when it was brought during the previous PTI government then opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had expressed solidarity with journalists and also joined their protests.

However, they regretted these parties now played the role of “dictator in the garb of democracy”.

The protest camp in Peshawar was presided over by Nasir Hussain, executive member of PFUJ, while Arshad Ansari, President of the Lahore Press Club, and Qamar Bhatti, President of the Punjab Union of Journalists, led the protest in Lahore.

In Quetta, senior journalists led by Khalil Ahmed of the Balochistan Union of Journalists and General Secretary Ghani Kakar along with other media workers observed hunger strike from 11am to 6pm.

Political leaders, lawyers, civil society representatives, hawkers, trade union leaders, and people from minority communities visited the camp and expressed solidarity with the journalist community.

Speaking at the camp set up outside the Quetta Press Club, the BUJ leaders and senior journalists declared that they would not allow any attempt to curtail their freedom to succeed.

