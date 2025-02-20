Pakistan seeks UN support to combat cross-border terror

UNITED NATIONS: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, met UN Secretary-General Antó­nio Guterres in New York on Wednesday, underscoring the country’s commitment to global peace and security while calling for UN support in tackling cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan.

Mr Dar began by reaffirming Pakistan’s strong support for the United Nations’ central role in addressing global challenges, including peace and security, development, and climate change.

“Pakistan remains unwavering in its commitment to promoting international peace and security, especially as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025-26,” Mr Dar said. He emphasised Pakistan’s dedication to multilateralism and the UN Charter, including its support for UN peacekeeping efforts.

Turning to the pressing issue of cross-border terrorism, Mr Dar highlighted Pakistan’s concerns regarding attacks launched from Afghanistan. He called for the UN’s assistance in countering terrorism both within and emanating from Afghan territories.

“We seek the UN’s support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan,” he stated, drawing attention to the ongoing security challenges faced by Pakistan due to militant activities across its western border.

Afghanistan’s economic uplift vital for regional prosperity, says Ishaq Dar

In addition to security concerns, Mr Dar stressed Pakistan’s humanitarian commitment to Afghan­istan. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to provide support to the millions of destitute people in the neighbouring country, emphasising the need for economic development, particularly through connectivity projects linking Central Asia and Pakistan via Afghanistan.

“We are committed to promoting Afghanistan’s economic development, including through implementing connectivity projects between Central Asia and Pakistan through Afghanistan,” he said. “Such projects are vital for regional prosperity, trade, and improving Afghanistan’s economic infrastructure.”

Kashmir, Palestine

Mr Dar also spoke on the longstanding Kashmir dispute, reiterating Pakis­tan’s firm position on its resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with Security Council resolutions,” he said, emphasising Pakis­tan’s unwavering support for the right of Kashmiris to self-determination.

On the issue of Palestine, the foreign minister condemned Israel’s atrocities against Palestin­ians, reaffirming Pakis­tan’s stance on the two-state solution. “Pakistan supports a viable, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he stated, underscoring Pakistan’s firm commitment to Palestinian sovereignty.

During the meeting, Secretary-General Guter­res expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s active engagement at the UN, particularly its role in peacekeeping missions. He also thanked Pakistan for its contributions to maintaining international peace and security.

Mr Dar’s visit to New York also involved his participation in a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on “Practicing Multil­ateralism: Refor­ming and Improving Global Govern­ance,” convened by China during its presidency of the UNSC. The meeting focused on fostering great­er multilateral cooperation to address global challenges.

In his discussions, Mr Dar underscored Pakis­tan’s dedication to promoting international peace and stability through active diplomatic engagement, highlighting the importance of regional and global cooperation in addressing security and humanitarian crises.

Saudi partnership hailed

In a separate meeting with Saudi Arabia’s vice minister of foreign affairs Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji, Mr Dar expressed his appreciation for the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations.

Deputy PM Dar meets with Saudi Arabia’s vice minister of foreign affairs Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji in New York on Feb 19, 2025. — PID

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic and security ties, focusing on trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

They also turned their attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the provision of unhindered humanitarian access, and a renewed push for peace based on a two-state solution.

“The people of Gaza deserve peace, and it’s time for the international community to act decisively to ensure their rights are protected,” Mr Dar said.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2025