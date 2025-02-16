E-Paper | February 16, 2025

5 killed in Peshawar shooting over personal enmity: police

Zahid Imdad Published February 16, 2025 Updated February 16, 2025 01:12pm

Five people were killed early on Sunday morning during a shooting in Peshawar’s Badaber area, officials said.

The incident occurred when the accused “opened indiscriminate fire” on a vehicle in the Mashokhel area at around 2am, according to a police statement.

“The reason for the firing is personal enmity,” police said. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.”

Several incidents motivated by personal enmity took place last month.

Firing between two parties left five people dead and six injured in Peshawar’s Tehkal area, with police claiming the incident was a result of personal enmity.

In Wana, South Waziristan, an old enmity claimed the lives of three people including a policeman in two separate incidents. Separately, a senior lawyer and his brother were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Gulkada area of Saidu Sharif.

Most recently, a 65-year-old Afghan national was shot dead in Baldia-8 on Wednesday evening.

Saeedabad SHO Idris Bangash said that Allauddin was reciting the Holy Quran after offering prayer inside a mosque in the area when someone phoned him. As he went out of the mosque to answer the phone, two suspects riding a motorcycle shot him and fled.

He suffered critical injuries and was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced him dead.

The officer suspected some personal enmity behind the incident.

