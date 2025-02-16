CJP visits SOS Village in Peshawar, pledges support

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Saturday visited SOS Village in Hayatabad, Peshawar, an institution closely associated with his late father, Umer Khan Afridi, who had patronised it throughout his life.

Accompanied by his wife, the CJP was briefed by Director Kokab Batool Qureshi about the operations and welfare activities of the institution.

SOS Village, a charity organisation, currently houses 121 orphans and abandoned children aged up to 26 years.

The facility provides boarding, quality education up to the master’s level, technical training and even facilitates marriages for the children under its care.

During the visit, CJP Afridi and his wife engaged with the children, showing keen interest in their daily routines, education and extracurricular activities. They also shared lunch with the children, offering words of encouragement and mentoring them to work hard and excel in their studies.

Praising the dedication of the SOS Village management, CJP Afridi commended Ms Qureshi for maintaining discipline, high educational standards and upkeep of the institution.

The CJP assured the children and management of SOS Village that he would be available for them whenever needed.

