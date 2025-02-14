ICC announces prize money breakdown for Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a whopping $2.24 million grand prize for the winning team of the Champions Trophy scheduled to begin next week.

Runners-up of the eight-team tournament will receive $1.12m, while each losing semi-finalist will take home $560,000, ICC said in a statement today.

The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 per cent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9m.

At the Champions Trophy, every match will matter as each group stage win is worth over $34,000 for the victorious team.

Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive $350,000 each, while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home $140,000.

Additionally, all eight teams will receive a guaranteed $125,000 each for participating at the event.

This tournament marks the first time Pakistan will host an ICC event since 1996. The 2025 edition features eight teams split into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The Men’s Champions Trophy is held every four years, featuring the world’s top eight ODI teams, while the Women’s Champions Trophy will debut in 2027 in a T20 format.

“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events,” ICC Chair Jay Shah said,

“Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations.”