E-Paper | February 13, 2025

Israeli military killed 85 journalists in 2024: CPJ

Reuters Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 08:49am
Mourners react as they attend the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 16, 2023. — Reuters/File
Mourners react as they attend the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 16, 2023. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: A record number of journalists were killed around the world last year, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Wednesday, adding that Israel was responsible for nearly 70 per cent of the deaths.

At least 124 journalists in 18 countries died in 2024, the deadliest year for reporters and media workers since the committee started recording the numbers more than three decades ago, the CPJ said in a statement.

CPJ said the Israel-Gaza conflict has accounted for the deaths of 85 journalists at the hands of the Israeli military. It said Israel had attempted to stifle investigations into incidents, shift blame onto journalists and ignore its duty to hold people to account for the killings.

The Israeli military said not enough information was provided on the incidents and that it was therefore not able to check them.

The number of journalists and media workers killed in 2024 is up sharply over recent years — 102 were killed in 2023 and 69 in 2022.

Sudan and Pakistan had the second-highest number of journalists killed last year, CPJ’s CEO Jodie Ginsberg said.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trump’s folly
Updated 13 Feb, 2025

Trump’s folly

This latest pronouncement only reinforces the fears of those who see the plan as a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.
Corruption ranking
13 Feb, 2025

Corruption ranking

IT comes as little surprise. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2024, unveiled on...
Support from remittances
13 Feb, 2025

Support from remittances

EVEN though workers’ remittances dipped, albeit negligibly, in January on a month-over-month basis, the earnings...
Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...