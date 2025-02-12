Imports of US soybean begin

KARACHI: After more than two years, Pakistan on Tuesday celebrated the arrival of the US soybeans at Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals Ltd.

About 265,000 tonnes of US soybeans will arrive over the next few months. This will benefit poultry farmers by providing greater access to superior quality feed and improved feed conversion ratios, ultimately leading to profitable outcomes.

All-Pakistan Solvent Ex­t­ractors Association Chair­man Zain Mahmood said the resumption of US soybean imports would boost the poultry sector and drive value addition within the country. “Ins­tead of relying on imports for soybean meal and oil, we will now produce them domestically, strengthening our economy and ensuring a stable supply chain,” he added.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025