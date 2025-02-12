E-Paper | February 12, 2025

Imports of US soybean begin

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 06:51am

KARACHI: After more than two years, Pakistan on Tuesday celebrated the arrival of the US soybeans at Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals Ltd.

About 265,000 tonnes of US soybeans will arrive over the next few months. This will benefit poultry farmers by providing greater access to superior quality feed and improved feed conversion ratios, ultimately leading to profitable outcomes.

All-Pakistan Solvent Ex­t­ractors Association Chair­man Zain Mahmood said the resumption of US soybean imports would boost the poultry sector and drive value addition within the country. “Ins­tead of relying on imports for soybean meal and oil, we will now produce them domestically, strengthening our economy and ensuring a stable supply chain,” he added.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Annexing Palestine

Annexing Palestine

Robert Grenier
Annexation would reveal the pious incantations of Western politicians for what they are — impotent drivel at best, and cynical cant at worst.

Editorial

Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...
IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...