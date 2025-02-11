Imran petitions for open hearing of cases

ISLAMABAD: As Imran Khan on Monday sought hearing of his cases in the open court, his sister told the media that the jailed opposition leader would write another letter to the army chief next week.

The former prime minister has filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court, saying multiple ‘false’ cases had been instituted against him and he was being tried in the ‘controlled’ environment of Adiala Jail.

The petition contended that Mr Khan’s trial inside the Adiala Jail was being conducted in violation of law and the Constitution. It also claimed that his lawyers were being harassed.

The petition pointed out that since his incarceration on Aug 5, 2023, Mr Khan has never been produced before an open court. His trials in various cases were conducted in makeshift courts inside the prison.

Claims he is being tried in ‘controlled environment’ at Adiala jail

According to the petition, the jail administration did not allow international media to cover the trial proceedings and only a handful of reporters are allowed to witness the proceedings.

It said the media cannot even pronounce the ex-PM’s name and used the term ‘PTI founder’ for him instead.

The petition requested the court to issue direction for Mr Khan’s open trial in order to ensure fair trial as enshrined in the constitution.

Aleema Khan, who had a meeting with Imran Khan on Monday, said he would write a third letter to Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir next week.

Imran Khan has already written two letters to the army chief over the past few days, which have been shared with the media as well. The establishment, however, has denied receipt of any such message.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, she said previous letters were not written for a deal or any relaxation, rather they were aimed at making the powers that be understand that differences between the armed forces and masses were increasing.

“Imran Khan has clearly said that he will face all his cases before the existing judges despite the fact that the judges are being recruited to ensure that he does not get justice,” she alleged.

“He has also made it clear that he will not make any deal. ‘My letter to the COAS was not for a deal. I wrote it to make him [COAS] understand that the army and masses have to get united and fight against the terrorism’,” Aleema Khan said while quoting her brother.

“It will be an open letter on behalf of the masses, and people will also read it,” she explained.

She said Imran Khan had lauded the large rally held in Swabi on Saturday, noting that people from Punjab and Sindh had also participated in it.

She said that Imran Khan had urged Chief Justice of Paki­s­tan Yahya Afridi to ensure the rule of law and appe­aled to the overseas Pakistanis to stand by democracy.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2025