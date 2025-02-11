Local IT firms sign deals in Riyadh

KARACHI: Pakistani IT companies have attra­cted numerous internati­onal companies from various sectors and cut investment deals at LEAP 2025, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) said on Monday.

The association said that over 100 Pakistani IT companies with over 1,000 delegates are attending the tech conference in Riyadh, which brings innovators and experts from all around the world.

It said that Pakistani IT firms are showcasing their latest solutions and services at LEAP 2025, engaging in strategic networking, and exploring joint ventures and investment opportunities in the Arab kingdom where State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion.

“Pakistani IT companies are attracting numerous foreign firms from various sectors at LEAP 2025,” said P@SHA Sen­ior Vice Chairman Mu­­hammad Umair Nizam.

“This has already resulted in multiple business deals being signed between Pakistani companies and international entities during the trade fair. Pakistani IT companies witnessed a 100pc increase in IT exports during the last fiscal year and are set to achieve another record this year, driven by new business deals at both public and private levels.”

He said that collaborative efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and P@SHA had created a favourable environment for IT companies to expand operations in the KSA market and across the GCC region.

