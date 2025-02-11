E-Paper | February 11, 2025

Local IT firms sign deals in Riyadh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 06:52am

KARACHI: Pakistani IT companies have attra­cted numerous internati­onal companies from various sectors and cut investment deals at LEAP 2025, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) said on Monday.

The association said that over 100 Pakistani IT companies with over 1,000 delegates are attending the tech conference in Riyadh, which brings innovators and experts from all around the world.

It said that Pakistani IT firms are showcasing their latest solutions and services at LEAP 2025, engaging in strategic networking, and exploring joint ventures and investment opportunities in the Arab kingdom where State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion.

“Pakistani IT companies are attracting numerous foreign firms from various sectors at LEAP 2025,” said P@SHA Sen­ior Vice Chairman Mu­­hammad Umair Nizam.

“This has already resulted in multiple business deals being signed between Pakistani companies and international entities during the trade fair. Pakistani IT companies witnessed a 100pc increase in IT exports during the last fiscal year and are set to achieve another record this year, driven by new business deals at both public and private levels.”

He said that collaborative efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and P@SHA had created a favourable environment for IT companies to expand operations in the KSA market and across the GCC region.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...
A positive note
Updated 10 Feb, 2025

A positive note

With govt unable to press growth accelerator without upending fragile recovery, sufferings of low-middle-income households are unlikely to disappear soon.
Justice for all
10 Feb, 2025

Justice for all

ALONG with his domestic agenda, Donald Trump is busy ripping to shreds the post-World War II ‘rules-based...
Held back
10 Feb, 2025

Held back

IT is a crying shame how women are conspicuously absent from Pakistan’s civil services. Despite comprising half ...