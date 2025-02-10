E-Paper | February 10, 2025

Drunk constable makes rape bid on beggar woman in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 11:28am

Lahore: A police constable was arrested soon after he tried to sexually assault a disabled beggar woman and shot at and injured a man during an attempt to flee in Manawan area here on Sunday.

Taking notice of the incident, the Lahore operations DIG suspended the constable, Amjad, from service after registration of a criminal case against the suspect posted at Shafiqabad police station.

Sharing details, a source said the suspect intercepted the woman under the influence at a deserted road in Manawan and dragged her to nearby fields where she raised an alarm for help.

Meanwhile, some people, including a local, Sajid Ali, rushed to the spot to rescue the woman, the source said.

He added that on seeing people rushing to the fields, the drunk policeman pulled out a pistol and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving Sajjad injured. The man was later shifted to hospital with a bullet injury to his leg.

The police have arrested the constable.

WOMAN MURDERED: A woman was found murdered under mysterious circumstances in her house in Sanda area here on Sunday. Identified as Rida, the woman was found with her throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

The police inquiries suggested that she was living in the upper portion of the house and her husband, Shamshad, was at his job when she was found murdered.

However, the police took her husband into custody over suspicion as circumstantial evidence showed no outsider or stranger could enter the upper portion of the house without being noticed.

Sharing details, the Lahore police spokesperson said the in-laws of the deceased woman were residing in the lower portion of the building that had one entrance, and there were no signs of any forced entry.

Quoting initial investigations, the spokesperson said the woman was murdered between midnight and 3am, while the victim’s husband was working in the night shift, from 9pm to 9am, in a factory.

However, on the night of the incident, the suspect visited his house twice, first at 11pm and then around 1am, claiming that he had brought a burger for his wife. Because of his unusual activity, the police developed suspicion and took Shamshad into custody for questioning. The body was shifted to the city morgue for autopsy.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2025

