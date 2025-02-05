PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge global action on Kashmir issue

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have urged the international community to put pressure on India to allow the Kashmiri people to freely determine their own future for lasting peace in the region, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today (Wednesday), PM Shehbaz highlighted that a lasting peace could not be achieved by suppressing the genuine aspirations of the local people.

The recent developments in the Middle East amply showed that long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quoted the premier as saying in a statement.

He said the government and the people of Pakistan annually observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day to renew their steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s just and legitimate struggle for the realisation of their right to self-determination.

“The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law. Every year, the UN General Assembly adopts a resolution that stresses the legal right of people to decide their own destiny,” the premier said, according to a statement from his office.

“Regrettably, despite 78 years having passed, the Kashmiri people have yet to exercise this inalienable right,” he lamented.

“Today, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains one of the most militarised zones in the world. Kashmiris are living in an environment of fear and intimidation,” PM Shehbaz highlighted.

Reiterating that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would remain a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, the premier reaffirmed the country’s “unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people till the realisation of their right to self-determination”.

President Asif Ali Zardari said the day reminded the global community of its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people, according to Radio Pakistan.

The president stated that the United Nations should honour the promises made to the Kashmiris 78 years ago and support their struggle for their right to self-determination.

PM arrives in AJK

To reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and support for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, PM Shehbaz arrived today in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), on a one-day visit.

The premier was welcomed with a guard of honour upon his arrival at the AJK Legislative Assembly. Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

He will address the AJK Legislative Assembly and hold meetings with various Kashmiri leaders, APP reported, citing the PM Office Media Wing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives a guard of honour upon his arrival at the AJK Legislative Assembly on Feb 5, 2025. — PID

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the service chiefs, and the armed forces have also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the resilient people of India-occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the armed forces of Pakistan “strongly condemned the ongoing grave violations of human rights in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir)”.

“These transgressions stand as a stark indictment of India’s blatant disregard for international law, humanitarian principles, and fundamental human rights.”

More to follow