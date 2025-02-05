Afghan Taliban rule out prospect of civil war

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers will stay united despite enemies’ efforts to create divisions among the movement’s leaders and the people, a spokesman said, ruling out the prospect of conflict or war stemming from differences of opinion.

Some analysts and diplomats have voiced concern that divisions in the Taliban, which fought a 20-year war against foreign forces and took over Afghanistan in 2021, might spill over into instability as they seek to restore control.

“Enemies” dreamed of sowing division in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman based in the southern city of Kandahar, said on X, referring to the Taliban by the term it uses for its government.

“To them, I say, listen carefully: you will never achieve your dream of creating divisions among the leaders of the IEA and taking their place,” he said in an audio address on Monday.

“Consider it a mere illusion, the IEA remains a united front, and this system is the result of unity. Without unity, nothing would exist.” The remarks come after a Taliban leader spoke out last month against policies denying formal education to girls, while this week Taliban guards fired shots that killed one of them outside the main United Nations compound in Kabul, the capital.

Despite occasional differences in opinion, there was no conflict among Taliban leaders, Mujahid added.

“These discussions sometimes become public, but this should never be mistaken for division,” he said.

“At the end of the day, they unite under one decision, it does not mean they rise against each other, harm one another, or engage in conflict and war.” Diplomatic and Tali­ban sources have previously said years of disagreement among the Islamist administration’s leaders over decisions by its supreme spiritual leader to close high schools and universities to female students.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2025