7 injured in Pishin gas leak explosion: official

Seven people were injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak at the Darman Hospital in Balochistan’s Pishin district, an official said on Tuesday.

District administration spokesperson Sami Tareen said, “A gas explosion occurred in a room of a private hospital, injuring seven people and damaging the interior of the building.”

The walls and windows of the hospital were broken, he added.

“Four of the injured have been shifted to Quetta, with one of them in serious condition,” he said, adding that three others were discharged after medical treatment.

Incidents of explosions caused by gas leakage occur frequently across the country.

Last week, nine people were hospitalised with burn injuries they sustained due to a gas leak explosion in a food outlet in Rawalpindi’s New Town area. Another person lost his life after sustaining fatal injuries in a similar incident that took place in a house in the city’s Faisal Colony.

Earlier this month, at least six people died and 38 others were injured when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker exploded in Punjab’s Multan.