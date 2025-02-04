Tribunal to probe killing of four Levies officials

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has formed a fact-finding tribunal to investigate the targeted killing of four Levies personnel and a civilian in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident took place on February 1. The Levies personnel were on their way to recover a stolen truck when their vehicle was targeted by a bomb near the D.I. Khan police station.

The vehicle caught fire after the blast, and all five people, including the four Levies personnel, were burned to death.

According to an official notification issued by the home department, the fact-finding tribunal will be led by the Quetta division commissioner, with the additional home secretary serving as a member and secretary of the tribunal.

The provincial government has directed the tribunal to complete and submit its report within seven days. The inquiry will examine the reasons behind the incident, investigate any possible negligence and identify the responsible parties.

The tribunal will also offer recommendations in its report aimed at preventing such incidents in the future.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the government deeply values the sacrifices made by the Levies Force and stands by the families of the martyrs.

He said that those involved in the incident will be brought to justice and assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to improve law and order in the province.

