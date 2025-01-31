Killing of three brothers in Jaranwala lock-up: Top police officers removed for ‘lacking in supervisory role’

LAHORE/TOBA TEK SINGH: The Punjab government on Thursday ‘removed’ the Faisalabad regional and city police officers in the wake of killing of three brothers inside a lock-up of the Tandlianwala Saddar police earlier this month.

Their removal follows the arrest of six accused on Wednesday who were captured in a raid in Tandlianwala. Among them is head-constable Muhammad Riaz Kharala, stated to be the mastermind of the Jan 6 operation, since he was a close relatives of the killers and posted at the same police station. Police said Kharala facilitated the entry of the accused into the police station

A police spokesperson said the assassins had climbed onto the police station’s roof, entered the main premises and opened fire, killing the three brothers and injuring their cousin who were arrested in a double murder case.

Sources said the Punjab government took action on Thursday after an inquiry report held RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and CPO Kamran Adil lacking in their supervisory role.

Head constable mastermind of the attack

According to another source, the removal of Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil was expected as Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar had already sent a panel of three police officers to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for final consideration for the posting of one of them as CPO.

However, ‘unexpected transfer’ of Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Dr Abid Khan surprised his colleagues.

Both the officers were directed to report to the Services & General Administration (S&GAD) till further order.About the panel of three grade 19 police officers, the source said the IG had moved a summary containing the names of AIG training Hassan Iqbal, AIG Development Bilal Umar and Bahawalpur DPO Asad Sarfraz against the grade 20 post of the Faisalabad CPO.

To a question, the source said that the role of a senior politician would be important in the appointment of new Faisalabad RPO.

He further said that the CM had, in a recent high-level meeting of the Punjab police officers, grilled the Faisalabad police for the delayed action in preventing the lives of the three brothers who were detained in the lock-up. She was of the view that when the local police were already aware that both the groups were involved in bloody clashes, senior officers should have ensured elaborate security to save the lives of the detained brothers.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2025