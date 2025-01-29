E-Paper | January 29, 2025

UK officials begin Pakistan’s aviation audit

Mohammad Asghar Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 10:50am

RAWALPINDI: A team from the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and Civil Aviation Authority has started the audit of Pakistan’s aviation safety standards.

PIA flights to Europe re­­c­­­ently resumed after four years, but the ban on fli­ghts to the UK was yet to be lifted.

The audit would be another step in efforts to resume operations of Pakistani airlines to the UK, a spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said.

The four-member delegation, which arrived in Pakistan on Monday, is likely to inspect PIA’s compliance with international safety standards, said the spokesman.

Process expected to lead to resumption of flights

The team visited PCAA headquarters in Karachi and began the audit process.

The evaluation came after mont­­hs of preparatory meetings between Pakistani and British aviation authorities, said the spokesman.

The PCAA is hopeful about the outcome, citing extensive preparations regarding international aviation safety requirements.

The successful completion of the audit would pave the way for Pakistani airlines to resume direct flights to the UK.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) and the UK’s DfT banned Pakistani flights in 2020 after the then aviation minister claimed that almost 40 per cent of pilots of local airlines have “fake licenses”.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI no-show
Updated 29 Jan, 2025

PTI no-show

There is growing impression that an entire country is being held hostage by the egos of a few powerful individuals.
A second Nakba?
29 Jan, 2025

A second Nakba?

WHILE candidate Trump was able to get away with making outrageous statements on the campaign trail, what President...
Cricket spin
29 Jan, 2025

Cricket spin

PAKISTAN seemed to have found the blueprint for Test success at home: raging turners that had brought three wins in ...
Unstable outlook
Updated 28 Jan, 2025

Unstable outlook

Improving indicators can be tempting enough to act boldly to accelerate economic growth. But must the SBP do so and repeat past blunders?
‘Poor’ lawmakers
28 Jan, 2025

‘Poor’ lawmakers

WHILE the average Pakistani is expected to carry the burden of austerity as he struggles to put food on the table,...
Digital security
28 Jan, 2025

Digital security

A RECENT advisory issued by the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board has caused a ...