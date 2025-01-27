E-Paper | January 28, 2025

May 9 GHQ attack case: Rawalpindi ATC rejects Imran Khan’s acquittal plea

Tahir Naseer Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 11:49pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Monday rejected an acquittal plea by PTI founder Imran Khan in a case concerning the attack on the army’s General Head­quarters during violent protests on May 9, 2023.

The May 9 protests turned violent as supporters torched and vandalised state buildings and military installations, prompted by the arrest of the PTI founder in a corruption case. Following the event, the government launched a crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters, following which several arrests were made. However, many of the leaders were granted bail.

Imran was indicted in the case on December 5 last year. The PTI founder, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023, was arrested by the Rawalpindi police in the May 9 protest case in January 2024. He, however, filed an application seeking acquittal.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over a hearing for the case today. The prosecution argued that the trial was still ongoing and the testimony of 12 witnesses had already been recorded, adding that it was not appropriate to listen to the acquittal plea at this stage and that the prosecution should be allowed to record witness testimonies.

Imran’s appeal was subsequently dismissed by the judge and the hearing adjourned.

