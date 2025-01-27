Two killed, seven hurt in Khuzdar bus blast

KHUZDAR: Two people were killed and seven others injured in a car bomb explosion close to a passenger bus travelling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, in the Khori area on the Khuzdar-Shahdadkot highway, on Sunday.

According to Levies officials, the powerful blast took place when the bus was passing through the area, where a car laden with explosives was parked.

Kalat Division Commissioner Naeem Bazai confirmed to Dawn that two people were killed in the explosion. However, he said, “Investigation is underway to determine the nature of the blast.”

Khuzdar Assistant Commissioner Hafizullah Kakar earlier said, “One passenger was killed on the spot, while six others injured in the blast.” Bus driver and cleaner were among the injured, he said, adding that the bus was badly damaged while the car was completely destroyed.

Levies and other security personnel along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the explosion and shifted the body and the injured to the trauma centre of Khuzdar teaching hospital.

However, the seriously injured cleaner later died at hospital, while the other victims were shifted to CMH, Khuzdar.

The deceased were identified as Shiraz and Sanaullah, while the injured were later identified as Mohammad Ikram, Atif, Moha­mmad Yousaf, Samiur Rehman, Zia and Irfan.

Two of the injured are said to be in serious condition.

Later, bomb disposal squad officials visited the site to collect evidence. A senior official said that the target was apparently the passenger bus coming from Khuzdar.

