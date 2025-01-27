E-Paper | January 27, 2025

Media bodies seek Senate panel hearing on changes to Peca law

Dawn Report Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC), representing all major media stakeholders, has asked the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior for a hearing before the committee debates recently introduced amendments to the Prev­ention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

On Thursday, the National Assembly passed the controversial amendments to Peca, introduced as a supplementary agenda item just a day earlier, and the bill is now with the Senate.

A letter, addressed to Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman, said the JAC wanted to put before the Senate committee “our serious concerns on certain aspects of this bill which seriously impede freedom of expression”.

“We urge you to give the representatives of JAC a hearing before the committee debates the above-mentioned amendment bill,” it added.

The JAC said the bill was introduced without any consultation or discussion with relevant stakeholders, including media and journalist organisations, adding that the committee, however, was not against laws that regulated media in a manner consistent with democratic norms.

In a comment on the haste with which the bill was rushed through the lower house of parliament, the letter said, “Such an approach erodes trust and raises serious concerns about the intent behind the bill, particularly its impact on constitutionally guaranteed rights such as freedom of expression and freedom of the press.”

The JAC consists of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), and the Pakistan Broad­casters Association (PBA).

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian purge
Updated 27 Jan, 2025

Trumpian purge

For Trump and his MAGA support base, these moves are necessary to preserve what they view as the American way of life.
World Bank’s view
27 Jan, 2025

World Bank’s view

PAKISTAN is at a critical point. Inconsistent and poor economic policies of the past have had an adverse impact on...
Learning losses
27 Jan, 2025

Learning losses

WHEN thermometers in Lahore hit 48°C last May, it led to closures across the region. From Dhaka to Manila, some ...
Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...