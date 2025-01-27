PPP, National Party, JUI-F ‘big winners’ in Balochistan local govt by-polls

QUETTA: The PPP, National Party, PkMAP and JUI-F won the local government by-elections in 25 out of 50 constituencies across Balochistan on Sunday, according to unofficial results.

PPP managed victories in union council wards of Lasbela, Zhob, Dera Murad Jamali and Dera Allah Yar.

National Party secured wins in Kachhi and Barkhan, while JUI-F won in Zhob, including an unopposed victory in Pishin. PkMAP had success in Pishin.

Independent candidates made significant gains in Dera Bugti, Sohrab and Chaghi.

ANP, PkMAP and independent candidates also secure seats,as per unofficial results

In the Kachhi district, the National Party-backed candidate, Malook Khan, won with 197 votes in the Chillgari Union Council. In the Ghazi Union Council, Saleh Muh­ammad won in Ward Lando 5 with 156 votes, while in Ward Maso, Ghulam Ali secured the seat with 210 votes.

In Lasbela district, Habibullah Pirwani of the Jam group clinched victory in Ward 1 with 190 votes, while in Ward 2, Muhammad Rafiq Mandrah emerged as the winner with 467 votes.

In Zhob, PPP’s Zafarullah Kakar claimed victory in Ward 37. ANP’s Sheikh Hadaq Khan emerged victorious in Ward 2, while JUI’s Allah Dada Nasir won in Ward 15.

In Dera Murad Jamali and Dera Allah Yar, PPP’s Ijaz Dharpali and Wadera Saddam Hussain Khoso secured the seats, further strengthening the party’s presence in the region. In Sohrab, independent candidate Sheikh Muhammad Yaseen won the seat with 151 votes.

In Barkhan, National Party’s Wadera Baz Khan Buzdar triumphed in Ward 4 of UC Mehma Samand Khan Lonkhan.

Dera Bugti saw a wave of independents’ victories with Mehim Khan, Ali Nawaz, Yar Muhammad, Muhammad Anwar, Ghulam Hussain and Ganjo Khan securing the seats, according to unofficial results.

In Pishin district, Shamsuddin Jamal of PkMAP won with 94 votes. Muhammad Sharif of JUI-F was elected unopposed on the second seat in the district. In Kalat, four candidates returned unopposed. In Chaghi, independent candidate Sanaaullah secured the victory.

Earlier, polling was held in 50 general wards in 25 districts, from 8am to 5pm, under strict security.

A senior official of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Balochistan, said no incident of violence was reported during the election.

Behram Baloch in Gwadar, Ali Jan Mangi in Dera Murad Jamali and Abdul Wahid Shahwani in Khuzdar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2025